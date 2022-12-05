Trump-linked lawyer Harmeet Dhillon weighing bid to replace McDaniel as RNC chair

EXCLUSIVE – Harmeet Dhillon, a GOP lawyer with close ties to former President Donald Trump, is weighing a run for chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Dillon, who serves as an RNC national committee chairwoman from California, could announce her decision as early as this week, and is scheduled to appear on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday evening.

“Grassroots Republicans, donors and fellow RNC members alike have been reaching out to me since the midterm elections seeking changes in Republican leadership,” Dhillon told Fox News Digital. “After successive disappointing election cycles, I believe we owe it to our voters to have an honest dialogue about the direction of our party and what needs to change for us to win in 2024.”

Dhillon’s prospective candidacy comes as incumbent RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel has already announced her bid for a third term. McDaniel, a former chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, says she already has the support of several high-profile state GOP chairmen.

The election for chair is decided by a majority vote of the committee’s 168 members, including state GOP chairmen and national committeemen. McDaniel claims to already have the support of at least 100 RNC members.

A vote is expected to take place in January when the RNC holds its winter meeting. Dhillon said she started weighing a run after Republicans came up short in this year’s midterm elections.

Republicans were seen as favorites to capture control of both chambers of Congress and several high-profile governorships given President Biden’s low approval rating and 40-year high inflation. Despite the environment, the anticipated GOP wave failed to materialize, although Republicans did narrowly flip the House of Representatives.

“Americans are seriously suffering, and Republicans can only help if we win,” said Dhillon. “I hope that we can unite as an RNC after hearing from actual Republican voters that they want – and demand – change, and I’m seriously considering stepping up to that leadership challenge.”

Dhillon is not the only candidate weighing a run for RNC chair. Outgoing GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin, who lost a bid for governor of New York this year, has been publicly exploring a bid for weeks. Zeldin is expected to announce his plans later this week.

Controversial MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has come under fire in recent months for claiming the 2020 election was stolen, announced his candidacy for the post last week.