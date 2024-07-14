Trump ‘looks forward’ to attending GOP convention despite assassination attempt

After former President Trump was wounded in an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally, his campaign and Republican National Committee brass jointly said he will still be going to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention this upcoming week.

Trump had blood visibly pouring from near his right earlobe after gunfire was heard at the Butler Farm Show grounds about an hour north of Pittsburgh earlier Saturday. The incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt, according to Fox News sources.

“As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action,” a joint statement from Trump, his campaign leaders and RNC brass said late Saturday.

“President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States,” the statement continued. “As our party’s nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again.”

The release was signed by Donald Trump for President 2024 senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, along with RNC chairman Michael Whatley and co-chairwoman Lara Trump.

Additionally, the Trump campaign blasted out a text attributed to the former president in which he thanked law enforcement and mourned a rallygoer who had reportedly been shot and killed in the incident.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump wrote in the text, received from his campaign’s 88022 alertline.

“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead,” he continued.

Trump went on to say he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” Trump wrote. “Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

He ended the message with “God Bless America” in all-caps lettering.

Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka, also responded to the shooting, writing on X that she is also grateful to the Secret Service for their “quick and decisive actions.”

“I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always,” she said.

“He’ll never stop fighting to save America,” her brother, Donald Jr., added in his own response. Trump Jr.’s tweet also included an image of Trump giving a fist-pump.