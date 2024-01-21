Trump maintains massive lead in New Hampshire days ahead of first primary: poll

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

With three days to go until New Hampshire’s Republican presidential primary, a new poll indicates former President Trump remains the commanding frontrunner, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley behind by double-digits, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a distant third.

Trump, who is running a third straight time for the White House, grabs 53% support among those likely to vote in Tuesday’s New Hampshire GOP presidential primary, according to a daily tracking poll released Saturday morning by Suffolk University, the Boston Globe and NBC10 in Boston.

The former president’s support edged up one point from Friday’s tracking poll.

Haley, who served as ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, stands at 36%, with her support edging up a point from Friday’s survey.

DeSantis, once the clear runner-up to Trump in most polling, pulled in 7% support, up one point over the past 24 hours.

The poll was conducted Thursday and Friday evenings, entirely after Trump scored a massive victory in Monday night’s Iowa caucuses, the first contest on the GOP presidential nominating calendar.

A poll from Saint Anselm College that was also conducted after the Iowa caucuses also indicates Trump with a lead in the mid-teens over Haley and DeSantis in single digits in New Hampshire.

Meanwhile, a new survey released Friday from Marist College indicates Haley performing better against President Biden than either Trump or DeSantis in hypothetical general election matchups in November in New Hampshire, which is a key battleground state.

The survey indicates Haley edging Biden by three points, while the president tops Trump by seven points and DeSantis by nine points. Haley repeatedly emphasized on the campaign trail that she would perform better against Biden in the general election than Trump would fare against the president.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.