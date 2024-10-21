Trump makes fries at Pennsylvania McDonald’s: ‘I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala’

Former President Donald Trump took on a new role as he cooked and served french fries to customers at McDonald’s on Sunday afternoon in Pennsylvania, while dishing out plenty of jabs at Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Hello, everybody. It’s my first day at McDonald’s, I’m looking for a job,” Trump said as he entered the establishment and shook hands with the owner.

Thousands of Trump supporters surrounded the McDonald’s restaurant as Trump spent the afternoon working as a fry cook after accusing Harris of lying about working at the fast food restaurant.

“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald’s,” Trump said through the drive-thru window as he handed out orders.

WHAT DONALD TRUMP SAID HE’S GETTING KAMALA HARRIS FOR HER BIRTHDAY

“I’ve really wanted to do this all my life. And now I’m going to do it because she didn’t do it,” Trump continued.

Trump claimed he also spoke with McDonald’s about Harris’ claims that she worked at the fast-food chain.

“She shouldn’t lie about it. McDonald’s confirmed four times that she never worked here. But, let’s not talk about that. It’s an amazing business. It’s an amazing country. And we’re going to make America greater than ever before,” Trump said.

Trump donned an apron and cooked fries while talking to reporters about his call with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, raising the minimum wage, what it was like working at McDonald’s, and even wishing Kamala Harris a happy birthday.

TRUMP ASKS PENNSYLVANIA CROWD, ‘ARE YOU BETTER OFF NOW THAN YOU WERE FOUR YEARS AGO?’

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman joined Trump during his shift and said he was in great spirits and was actually doing the cooking and giving customers their orders.

“I love McDonald’s, I love jobs, I like to see good jobs. And I think it’s inappropriate when somebody puts down all over the place that you work. Think that was a big part of her resume and that you worked at McDonald’s,” Trump said.

Trump smiled and continued to cook fries and hand out orders to customers while praising the manager and promising to make America better if he was elected president again.

“Look how happy everybody is. They’re happy because they want hope. They need hope and that’s what we’re doing is going to give much more than hope you’re going to make. We’re going to take hope and make it back,” Trump said.

The owner of the Feasterville McDonald’s shared a statement with Fox News Digital, highlighting the importance of the former president’s visit.

“As a small, independent business owner, it is a fundamental value of my organization that we proudly open our doors to everyone who visits the Feasterville community. That’s why I accepted former President Trump’s request to observe the transformative working experience that 1 in 8 Americans have had: a job at McDonald’s,” owner and operator Derek Giacomantonio said.

“As a former crew member, I can attest this job is more than burgers and fries, but a meaningful pathway to opportunity. Local Pennsylvania franchisees like me are proud to provide more than 25,000 jobs across the state and I’m honored to showcase my restaurant and the incredible impact of the franchise business model here today,” Giacomantonio continued.

One of Trump’s surprised drive-thru customers was a woman originally from Brazil who pleaded with the former president to fix the United States and not let it become like her native country.

FORMER NFL STAR ANTONIO BROWN SLAMS HARRIS, SAYS ‘TAMPON TIM’ WALZ WASN’T A REAL FOOTBALL COACH AT TRUMP RALLY

“Oh my God, oh my God,” the driver exclaims in a video posted by Margo Martin, Deputy Director of Communications for Trump, when she realizes Trump is dishing out her order.

“Look at all the fake news over there,” Trump pointed out the drive-thru window.

“You can take this right?” the driver asks as she hands over the payment to Trump.

“You know this is compliments of Trump, ok?” he responds and hands the driver her order.

“Yes, thank you. Mr. President, please don’t let the United States become Brazil, my native Brazil, please,” the driver pleads.

“We’re gonna make it better than ever, ok?” Trump says and shakes her hand while continuing to greet the crowd through the drive-thru window.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris-Walz 2024 Spokesperson Joseph Costello released a statement following Trump’s fry cook shift claiming “Trump doesn’t understand what it’s like to work for living.”

“Today, Donald Trump showed exactly what we would see in a second Trump term: exploiting working people for his own personal gain. Trump doesn’t understand what it’s like to work for a living, no matter how many staged photo ops he does, and his entire second-term plan is to give himself, his wealthy buddies, and giant corporations another massive tax cut,” the statement read. “Vice President Harris on the other hand has a record of standing up for workers and taking on bad actors who rip people off, and she’ll do the same as President.”

With only 15 days till Election Day, Trump is in Pennsylvania campaigning on Sunday at a town hall in Lancaster following his stop at McDonald’s. Trump will then travel to Pittsburgh for the Steelers-Jets NFL game Sunday evening.