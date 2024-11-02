Trump makes ‘peace on Earth’ appeal to Arab-American voters in key battleground state

Former President Donald Trump made a brief stop in the heavily Arab-American city of Dearborn, Michigan on Friday, in a continued effort to hold out an olive branch for the Islamic community in the battleground state.

Visiting The Great Commoner coffee shop in Dearborn, Trump cast himself as an alternative to President Biden’s handling of Israel’s war in Gaza and Lebanon following the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7.

“We have to get this whole thing over with,” Trump said, speaking of the continuing conflict in the Middle East. “We want to have peace. We want to have peace on earth.”

Trump spoke confidently of winning the swing state of Michigan, saying that his campaign “wants their votes.”

“We have a great feeling for Lebanon and I know so many people from Lebanon, Lebanese people and the Muslim population, they’re liking Trump, and they’ve had a good relationship with him,” he said. “This is it, this is where they are, Dearborn.”

“We want their votes, and we’re looking for their votes and I think we’ll get their votes,” he said.

Trump’s visit is a continuation of his outreach to the Arab and Muslim community.

His efforts have earned the endorsements of Bill Bazzi, the first Muslim and Arab American mayor of Dearborn Heights, and Amer Ghalib, the Yemeni American mayor of Hamtramck.

WATCH:

Residents in Dearborn, the home to one of the largest Muslim communities in the United States, previously shared with Fox News Digital their strong disappointment in the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

“We are really disappointed in what happened in Gaza the last one year,” Rezul, a registered Democrat, previously told Fox News Digital. He said that the Arab community is concerned about the Muslims “dying in Gaza.”

“So just as an American Muslim, I can’t support and people like me can’t support the current administration and Kamala,” Shadi, a Trump supporter, said.

The final push:

This weekend, Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will make a final push to convince undecided voters before Tuesday.

Harris will have stops in Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin before wrapping her campaign Monday in Pennsylvania.

Trump will be traveling to Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Virginia. He’ll end his campaign with stops Monday in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Fox News Digital’s Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.