Trump makes surprise visit to Florida pizza place, hands out slices to supporters

Former President Donald Trump held an impromptu pizza party with his supporters Friday after a campaign speech.

Trump made a surprise visit to Downtown House of Pizza in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday after speaking at the Lee County Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner.

Video from the event shows Trump at the cash register of the local pizzeria, telling a crowd around him, “Enjoy the pizza, enjoy the pizza!”

Trump was joined by Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, who endorsed Trump earlier this month.

Another video from the event shows Trump biting into a slice before joking to the crowd, “Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?”

Trump has turned the Republican presidential primary on its head within four months, turning a 14-point deficit to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis into a 13-point lead, in a new Wall Street Journal poll released Friday.

Trump, who launched his third straight White House campaign in November, has seen his status as the GOP front-runner solidify in recent polling, especially after Republicans rallied around him as he became the first former president in American history to be indicted.

Trump now leads DeSantis 51% to 38% among likely GOP voters, according to the Wall Street Journal poll.

DeSantis has not officially announced his intention to run for president in 2024, but he is expected to launch a campaign sometime after the end of Florida’s legislative session, which concludes next month.

Behind the scenes, DeSantis has already made plenty of moves toward launching a campaign, including beefing up staff in Tallahassee, Florida.