Trump medical report released as Biden faces concerns over age, health

Former President Donald Trump’s personal physician has released his medical report, giving the former president a clean bill of health and praising his recent weight loss and improved diet.

The report, released Monday by Dr. Bruce Aronwald, who has served as Trump’s physician since 2021, comes as concern over President Biden’s health continues to grow ahead of the 2024 presidential election, specifically regarding his age and cognitive ability.

Trump’s physician said the former president’s performance on cognitive exams was “exceptional.” The report was notably released on Biden’s 81st birthday.

“I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction,” Aronwald wrote.

He wrote that Trump’s cardiovascular studies were “normal,” that all of his cancer screenings came back negative, and that he had “reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule.”

“It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come,” Aronwald added.

A recent NBC poll indicated 59% of registered voters have “major concerns” about Biden’s physical and mental health as he eyes a second term, with an additional 27% having either “moderate” or “minor” concerns.

Another poll released last month found 76% of voters agreed Biden is “too old” to serve another term.

Additionally, Republicans have increasingly said Biden does not have the “cognitive ability” to serve another four years, including Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, the former White House physician for Presidents Obama and Trump.

“He’s got these people that surround him that are inappropriately encouraging him to continue to run because it builds up who they are and what they do. But our border, our wars overseas, our economy, you know, it’s just a disaster right now. And he just can’t do the job. And it’s just on display every day that he’s not capable of doing this job anymore,” Jackson warned during an appearance on Fox & Friends on Monday.

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.