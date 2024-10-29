Trump merchandise outsells pro-Harris by striking margin, as Election Day draws near

A new survey analyzed how much Trump and Harris merchandise was bought on Amazon this election season — and the difference is stark.

Omnisend, a marketing automation platform, recently published its findings in a report called “Multimillion-dollar election merch industry: What will happen to it after elections?”. The research was conducted by Cint, a technology research firm, in August 2024.

Researchers organized a survey with 1,000 participants across America with a margin of error of +/-3%, and analyzed merchandise sales trends from April to September 2024 using Jungle Scout software.

The report found that pro-Trump merchandise generated more than five times more cash than pro-Harris merchandise. Amazon sellers made $140 million selling Trump merchandise from April to September, while Harris merchandise sellers made $26 million.

The study noted that $41.6 million was spent on Trump merchandise in July, the same month that the former president was shot by a gunman at a Pennsylvania rally.

The study accounts for the fact that Harris did not announce her presidential campaign until July, but the difference in sales between the two in August and September were stark.

In August, merchants made $27.86 million selling Trump gear while pro-Harris products generated $11.52 million in revenue. The difference grew in September, when Trump merchandise sellers made $31.89 million and Harris merchandise sales were $10.43 million.

Omnisend noted that the merchandise analysis reflects “the strong demand [for pro-Trump merch] among [Trump’s] loyal base.”

“From flags to MAGA hats, Trump’s merch continues to dominate the market,” the company noted, while adding that Harris’ numbers were still impressive.

“Harris’ rise in merch sales aligns with her increasing popularity and engagement since entering the race, signaling growing support for her campaign,” the study said. “These figures highlight not only the scale of the political merch industry but also the fierce competition between candidates to capture voter enthusiasm through merchandise sales.”

Trump flags, hats and shirts remained the most profitable items, while birthday cards, mugs, yard signs and stickers also sold for millions.

“Flags have proven to be the most popular Trump-branded item, accounting for 30% of total sales and generating $40M in revenue,” Omnisend noted. “Alongside flags, nearly one million MAGA hats have flown off the shelves, solidifying Trump merch as a must-have for supporters.”

“Among the standout sellers is Walker’s earmuffs featuring Trump’s campaign logo, which brought in an estimated $3M for a single seller since being listed at the end of the summer,” the study added. “Many of the stores selling Trump merch also offer customizable items like t-shirts, cups, and hats.”

The study also found that 58% of Americans have purchased, or plan to purchase, presidential election merchandise — which indicates “a rising interest in using merch as a way to express political support.”

“Brands can connect with customers by focusing on universal values and themes related to civic engagement, such as voting or community involvement,” Omnisend senior e-commerce expert Greg Zakowicz suggested to brands in the report. “This approach ensures broad appeal without polarizing your audience.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump and Harris campaigns for comment.