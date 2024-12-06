Trump names David Sacks as White House AI and cryptocurrency czar

President-elect Trump named former PayPal Chief Operating Officer David Sacks to be his White House artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency czar.

“In this important role, David will guide policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness,” Trump said in his announcement Thursday evening.

“David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas,” he said.

Trump said that Sacks would also prioritize “safeguarding” free speech and away from “Big Tech bias and censorship.”

“He will safeguard Free Speech online, and steer us away from Big Tech bias and censorship,” he said. “He will work on a legal framework, so the Crypto industry has the clarity it has been asking for, and can thrive in the U.S. David will also lead the Presidential Council of Advisors for Science and Technology.”

Sacks, a former PayPal executive, has angel investments in several major firms, including Facebook, Uber, SpaceX, Airbnb and Palantir through his Craft Ventures fund.

His enterprise software company, Yammer, was acquired by Microsoft for over $1 billion in 2012.