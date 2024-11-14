Trump names his personal criminal defense attorney Todd Blanche as deputy attorney general

President-elect Donald Trump named his personal criminal defense attorney Todd Blanche as deputy attorney general.

“I am pleased to announce that Todd Blanche will serve as Deputy Attorney General in my Administration. Todd is an excellent attorney who will be a crucial leader in the Justice Department, fixing what has been a broken System of Justice for far too long,” Trump announced in a news release Thursday evening.

The president-elect said that the 50-year-old lawyer has experience prosecuting gangs – as well as representing Trump in his 2024 criminal trial in New York.

“Todd is going to do a great job as we, Make America Great Again,” he wrote.

