Trump nominates head of his personal security detail, Sean Curran, to lead Secret Service: ‘A Great Patriot’

President Donald Trump formally nominated Sean Curran, the head of his personal Secret Service security detail, to serve as director of the U.S. Secret Service Wednesday.

Curran, one of several quick-thinking agents who rushed on stage to protect Trump during a July 13 assassination attempt, was already expected to be named to the position. In a Truth Social post Wednesday, Trump wrote that it was an “honor” to appoint Curran.

“Sean is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service,” the president wrote.

Trump called Curran a “brilliant leader, who is capable of directing and leading operational security plans for some of the most complex Special Security Events in the History of our Country, and the World.

“He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump said. “I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before.”

Trump announced other nominees on Wednesday, including Andrew F. Puzder, the president’s pick for U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

Puzder is the former CEO of CKE Restaurants, which owns Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s. In a post, Trump called the nominee “a successful attorney, businessman, economic commentator, and author.”

“During his 17-year tenure as CEO, Andy led the company out of serious financial difficulty, allowing it to survive, become financially secure, and grow,” Trump said. “Andy will do an excellent job representing our Nation’s interests in this important region.”

In a separate statement Wednesday, Trump announced that conservative writer L. Brent Bozell III has been named to run the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM). Trump said that “few understand the Global Media landscape in print, television, and online” better than Bozell.

“He and his family have fought for the American principles of Liberty, Freedom, Equality, and Justice for generations, and he will ensure that message is heard by Freedom-loving people around the World,” Trump wrote. “Brent will bring some much needed change to the U.S. Agency for Global Media.”

Bozell has worked in conservative media for decades. The nephew of National Review founder William F. Buckley, Jr., Bozell founded the Media Research Center in 1987. In the fall, Bozell penned a supportive Fox News Digital op-ed about Trump’s chances against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Trump has something Harris doesn’t: a winning record, a winning agenda and a winning vision,” Bozell wrote. “She avoids her record because it’s not only radioactive politically, but socialism has a rich history of utter failure everywhere.

“All Donald Trump needs to do is tell his story, remind people what was accomplished during his presidency. State simply he will do it again, both at home where so many are suffering, but also abroad where the world nears a boiling point. Lay out his vision of his city on the hill. “

The USAGM, previously known as the Broadcasting Board of Governors until 2018, controls Voice of America as well as other state-funded media outlets. According to the agency’s website, USAGM’s purpose is to “to inform, engage and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy.”

Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.