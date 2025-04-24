Trump notices ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sticker during Oval Office meeting: ‘Who is that?’

President Donald Trump elicited laughter in the Oval Office on Wednesday after asking a wounded veteran about his “Let’s Go Brandon” sticker.

While meeting with wounded veterans, the president appeared to notice the sticker, asking: “Who is that picture on there?”

“That is Joe Biden,” the veteran replied. “And it says, ‘Let’s go, Brandon.’” Attendees inside the iconic office erupted with laughter.

“I’m saying, ‘what was that picture?'” Trump said through laughter. “That’s great.”

The “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase was coined during a 2021 NASCAR interview when a sports reporter misheard a crowd chant. Following Brandon Brown’s victory at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, a crowd began chanting “F— Joe Biden” in the background of his interview.

NBC reporter Kelli Stavast apparently misunderstood what people were chanting, claiming they were saying “Let’s Go Brandon!”

The video quickly went mega-viral and people have since used the phrase as a way to rebuke former President Biden.

Trump’s lighthearted Oval Office moment took a heartfelt turn following the sticker exchange. Trump then addressed the group of veterans and their families, many of whom he had previously visited during his first term.

“These are amazing people, great heroes,” Trump said.

One veteran offered his gratitude to the former president: “Mr. President, we just were very happy with the energy that this administration is bringing, and it’s an administration that says it does what it promises. We’re behind you. We believe in you. And I think we all love you.”

Another veteran added: “Thank you for loving America, sir.”

The event marked the rollout of several new executive orders, including major education initiatives.

Among them: reforms to the accreditation system for higher education, new transparency measures to expose foreign influence at U.S. universities, and a nationwide push to enhance artificial intelligence education for American youth.

Fox News Digital’s Bradford Betz contributed to this report.