Trump outperforming 2020 support among Hispanics, who prefer him on immigration, poll shows

Republican presidential nominee former President Trump is outperforming his 2020 support among Hispanics, who prefer him on immigration during the 2024 race, according to a new poll.

Hispanic voters give Trump a 42% to 37% advantage over Democrat presidential candidate Vice President Harris regarding immigration policy, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows.

Among the broader electorate, 46% preferred Trump on immigration over the 36% who preferred Harris, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on Aug. 21-28.

Hispanics, described as a diverse and fast-growing section of the electorate in the United States, prefer Harris’ approach over that of Trump by 18 points for health care and 23 points for climate change, according to the poll. On the economy, the survey found registered voters overall prefer Trump’s platform over that of Harris by 45% to 36%.

But Trump and Harris drew equally on the economy among registered Hispanic voters, garnering 39% support from that base each.

That means Democrats have gained some ground since Biden backed out of the race. In May, Reuters/Ipso polling showed Biden behind Trump by four points among Hispanic voters regarding the economy.

Trump’s performance among Hispanics overall looks to see a significant improvement compared to 2020. Harris currently has a 13-point lead among registered Hispanic voters, the poll showed. The Hispanic vote went to Biden by 21 points four years ago, according to a 2020 Pew Research exit poll analysis. A 2020 Fox News Voter Analysis, conducted in partnership with the Associated Press, showed 35% of Hispanic or Latino voters preferred Trump while 63% preferred Biden.

In 2022, Census Bureau data showed Hispanics made up about 14% of voting-age U.S. citizens, an increase from the 9% for 2005-2009, Reuters reported.

“The Latino vote is probably the most pure swing group of voters in America right now and will be for a long time,” Chuck Rocha, a Democrat strategist who advised Bernie Sanders’ 2016 campaign, told Reuters.

“Hispanics have historically strongly favored the Democratic Party, so for Trump to be breaking even with Harris on the economy has to be seen as a win for him,” said Giancarlo Sopo, a Republican strategist who handled Trump’s 2020 media outreach to Hispanic voters.