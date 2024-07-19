Trump pays emotional tribute to Corey Comperatore during RNC speech: ‘Spirit that forged America’

Former President Donald Trump paid tribute to firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed during the attempt on Trump’s life during a Pennsylvania rally last weekend.

“Tragically, the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans, Corey Comperatore, and seriously wounded two other great warriors… David Dutch and James Copenhaver. I spoke to all three families of these tremendous people—our love and prayers are with them, and always will be,” Trump said.

“Corey, a highly respected former fire chief… was accompanied by his wife Helen… and two precious daughters,” he continued. “He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets… what a fine man he was.”

Trump then walked over to Comperatore’s firefighting jacket and helmet, which were sent to the convention by the family and were placed next to Trump on the stage, asking for a moment of silence for the Pennsylvania father.

TRUMP GETS THUNDEROUS, STANDING OVATION AS HE ENTERS STAGE FOR RNC SPEECH

“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for others,” Trump said, noting that Comperatore was killed while shielding his family from the incoming bullets. “This is the spirit that forged America in her darkest hours, and this is the love that will lead America back to the summit of human achievement and greatness.”

Comperatore, a 50-year-old resident of Sarver, Pennsylvania, served as a fire chief for the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company. Before sending the gear to Milwaukee to join Trump onstage, the firehouse honored him by hanging the coat and helmet outside the building after his death.

HULK HOGAN ENDORSES TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT AT RNC: ‘LET TRUMP-A-MANIA MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN’

Trump officially accepted the Republican nomination for the presidency before his remarks Thursday, signing the paperwork with former First Lady Melania Trump by his side.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His remarks cap off the party’s four-day convention, which started Monday with Trump announcing Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate.