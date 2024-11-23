Trump picks Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as nation’s next surgeon general

President-elect Trump has nominated Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as surgeon general.

In a statement on Friday evening, Trump said that Dr. Nesheiwat is a “fierce advocate and strong communicator for preventative medicine and public health.”

GET TO KNOW DONALD TRUMP’S CABINET: WHO HAS THE PRESIDENT-ELECT PICKED SO FAR?

“I am proud to announce that Dr. Janette Nesheiwat will be the Nation’s Doctor as the United States Surgeon General. Dr. Nesheiwat is a double board-certified Medical Doctor with an unwavering commitment to saving and treating thousands of American lives,” he said.

Nesheiwat is a former Fox News medical contributor.

“Dr. Nesheiwat is a fierce advocate and strong communicator for preventive medicine and public health,” he said. “She is committed to ensuring that Americans have access to affordable, quality healthcare, and believes in empowering individuals to take charge of their health to live longer, healthier lives.”