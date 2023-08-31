Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case, waives arraignment

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges in his election interference case in Georgia on Thursday.

Trump chose to waive a formal arraignment appearance and instead pleaded not guilty in a court filing. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Trump and 18 others for allegedly attempting to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

A date for the Georgia trial has yet to be set, but Trump’s lawyers have pushed to delay proceedings. Willis, however, has pushed to hold the trial as soon as this fall.

The Georgia case is one of four indictments against the former president, as he also faces charges in New York City, Florida and Washington, D.C.

Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign spokesperson, said the charges were “wrongfully designed to deprive” the former president of his constitutional rights.

“President Trump continues to fight against the partisan, un-American tactics of Fani Willis, which are wrongfully designed to deprive President Trump of his Federal and Georgia State Constitutional rights, including, among others, the bedrock right to Due Process,” Cheung said.

Despite his legal jeopardy, Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign has seen an extensive financial benefit from each of the four indictments, with his supporters flooding the coffers with cash each time.

Trump raised a whopping $20 million in August alone, including $9.4 million in the week since Fulton County released his mugshot.

The Trump campaign began selling mugshot merchandise following the event, which a source said “spiked” the fundraising numbers.

Fox News Digital has learned that 36,000 t-shirts with Trump’s historic mugshot printed have been sold, bringing in more than $1.7 million.

The Trump campaign also sold 24,000 mugshot coffee mugs, bringing in $864,000, and 8,600 mugshot posters, raking in $352,000.

The Georgia indictment states that Trump, the other 18 defendants and unindicted co-conspirators “constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.