Trump pokes fun at his own hair during Michigan rally: ‘It looks OK from the other side’

Former President Trump stopped his speech to make fun of his hair during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Saturday.

“I have to just interject, if you would turn off those cameras… see the screen up there of me? That’s very severe, that comb over that’s a severe sucker,” Trump quipped while looking at a screen showing his remarks. “It looks OK from the other side, but that is very severe. I apologize. Man, I looked up there, I said, ‘Whoa, look at that.’ Wow. That’s like a work of art.”

The remarks came at Trump’s first rally since the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he officially accepted the party’s nomination for president for the third time. It was also the first rally since the former president survived an assassination attempt, coming exactly one week after his brush with death at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Since the experience, Trump’s campaign has promised to focus more on unifying the country, with the hair joke being the latest example of the former president showing a bit of a softer side.

Voters in Grand Rapids were also the first to see Ohio Sen. JD Vance at a rally since being nominated to join Trump on the ticket, with Vance continuing to make the pitch that Trump will fight for blue-collar workers in states such as Michigan.

Trump also hit that theme in his speech Saturday before bringing the conversation back to his hair, touting his proposal to eliminate taxes on tips while noting all the different types of workers that receive them.

“Barbers get tips. I don’t give mine a big tip because I don’t think they do a very good job,” Trump joked to laughs from the audience.