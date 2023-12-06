Trump predicts Biden won’t be Democratic nominee: ‘Don’t think he makes it’

Former President Trump said Tuesday that he doesn’t believe President Biden will be the Democratic Party’s standard bearer in the 2024 presidential election contest.

“I personally don’t think he makes it,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity during a town hall-style event in Davenport, Iowa, on Tuesday.

Hannity had cited “strong Democratic voices,” like New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, CNN political commentator David Axelrod, CNN contributor Van Jones and others as being “so critical of Biden,” adding that he “is struggling cognitively.”

“I can’t think of in the last couple of months any appearance that he’d had where he wasn’t either mumbling or bumbling or stumbling or having no clue where to go, where to exit. Now my question is: do you think in 11 months he will be their candidate?” Hannity asked Trump.

“I think he’s in bad shape physically. Do you remember when he said, ‘I’d like to take him behind the barn’? If he took me behind the barn, and I went like this,” Trump said, puckering to blow air from his mouth, “I believe he’d fall over. I believe he’d fall over, who knows!”

“And by the way, it was okay for him to say that,” Trump said of Biden’s comment. “He could say that and everybody thought it was so cute. If I ever said it, they’d say, ‘He’s a dictator, he’s a horrible human being.’ You know it’s a whole double standard we have, not only in the law but just about everything else, as you know very well. I personally don’t think he makes it physically. I watched him at the beach. He wasn’t able to lift a beach chair which is meant for children to lift… and mentally I would say he’s possibly equally as bad and maybe worse.”

Trump continued: “I will say he’s got vicious people surrounding him around that beautiful Oval Office. There are people in that Oval Office that are evil people. Bad people. Smart people. Young, vicious, they are communists.” Trump specifically referred to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who went up against GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a debate moderated by Hannity in Alpharetta, Georgia. Trump said Newsom’s “slick but he’s got no facts.”

“I thought he did well,” Trump said of Newsom, “Considering that he didn’t have the facts I thought he did well. He said ‘we have the lowest taxes in the country,’ ‘we have the cleanest streets in the country,’ and I’m saying wait a minute, is he talking about the same place?”

“I guess they say that Kamala [Harris] would be the odds to beat,” Trump said, as the audience booed in response to Harris’ name. “Because they’d say if they didn’t give it to her, the African American vote, the Black vote, would not go to them. And we just had a poll where I’m at 22 and 25% with the Black vote.”

A recent poll conducted by The Economist/YouGov found that 51% of respondents believe Trump has done a better job as president, while 41% answered that Biden has done better. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that poll and other national surveys have seen a close match-up contest between Trump and Biden, while other polls in battleground states show Trump with a leg up.