Trump preps for massive campaign rally Sunday at New York City’s Madison Square Garden

Former President Donald Trump will hold a massive campaign rally in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, – just nine days before voters cast their ballots.

The event, which was first-come, first-serve, sold out within hours of being announced.

The 19,500-seat venue is home of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

The Trump campaign says the program includes political icons, celebrities, musical artists, and friends and family of former President Trump who will all discuss how he is “the best choice to fix everything that Kamala Harris broke.”

ELON MUSK, DANA WHITE TO APPEAR AT ‘HISTORIC’ TRUMP MSG RALLY

“This epic event, in the heart of President Trump’s home city, will be a showcase of the historic political movement that President Trump has built in the final days of the campaign,” the campaign said in a press release.

Elon Musk and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White will attend the rally Sunday.

Musk has already hit the campaign trail for Trump, delivering a memorable speech in Butler, Pennsylvania, earlier this month, when the former president returned to the same site where an assassination attempt was made on his life on July 13.

White, who has been a close friend of Trump for years and played a role in him reestablishing the mixed martial arts company in the early 2000s, introduced the former president at this year’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, telling the crowd the stakes have never been higher.

Other notable attendees this Sunday include former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, political commentator Tucker Carlson and former Democrat presidential nominee turned Republican Tulsi Gabbard.

High-profile names from the political world include Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance, Speaker Mike Johnson, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

TRUMP TO HOLD RALLY AT NEW YORK’S MADISON SQUARE GARDEN AHEAD OF ELECTION DAY

Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump as well as the former president’s sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. will also feature.

From the music world, Death Row Records founder Michael Harris Jr. is set to appear, as will singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio.

The Garden hosted the Republican National Convention (RNC) in 2004 and the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in 1924, 1976, 1980 and 1992.

Then-President Ronald Reagan, in his 1984 re-election landslide, was the last Republican to carry New York in a White House race.

“We’re making a play for New Jersey. We’re making a play for Virginia,” Trump said at a rally earlier this month, before adding that he’s also aiming to compete in Minnesota and New Mexico.

Earlier this year, during a campaign stop at an Upper Manhattan bodega, Trump said he would “straighten out New York.”

“We’re going to come in — number one, you have to stop crime, and we’re going to let the police do their job. They have to be given back their authority. They have to be able to do their job,” Trump said. “And we’re going to come into New York. We’re making a big play for New York, other cities, too. But this city, I love this city.”

This will be Trump’s second big rally in the state of New York.

Trump held a rally at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, last month. More than 60,000 tickets were requested, far exceeding the venue’s 16,000-seat capacity. Thousands of supporters who were not admitted to the venue watched him speak on large screens outside.

TRUMP ADVISER UNPACKS WHY FORMER PRESIDENT IS HOLDING RALLY IN DEEP-BLUE STATE WEEKS FROM ELECTION

Trump also held a rally in the Bronx over the summer at Crotona Park, which had a permit allowance of 3,500 people. The New York Post reported the Bronx rally drew up to 10,000 supporters.

Meanwhile, more than 20,000 people attended his second rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

The campaign also said they saw more than 100,000 people at the former president’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, in May.

Trump previously said New York has “gotten so bad in the last three years, four years.”

“And we’re going to straighten New York out. So running for president, we’re putting a big hit in New York — we could win New York,” Trump said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While it is unlikely deep blue New York flips red in the White House race, another rally in the state may help Republicans down the ballot as they try to hold on to their House of Representatives majority in November’s elections.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.