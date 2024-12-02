Trump previously predicted Biden would pardon son Hunter

President-elect Donald Trump predicted back in October that President Biden would pardon his son Hunter.

Trump, speaking to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin on the sidelines of a campaign rally in Arizona, was asked, “If you are president again, in the name of unity, would you consider pardoning Hunter Biden?”

“I wouldn’t do anything that would be over in terms of Hunter. It’s a sad situation,” Trump responded.

“I’ll bet you the father probably pardons him, let’s see what happens, but he’s a bad boy, there is no question about it,” Trump added.

TRUMP ASKS ABOUT ‘J-6 HOSTAGES’ IN RESPONSE TO BIDEN’S PARDON OF HUNTER

On Sunday, President Biden accused Republicans of unfair treatment and claimed Hunter was “treated differently” by prosecutors in announcing his decision to pardon his son.

Hunter Biden was convicted of three felony firearm offenses in a Delaware trial earlier this year and then pleaded guilty to multiple felony tax offenses in September.

“From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” the president’s statement read.

2 TIMES BIDEN SAID HE WOULD NOT PARDON SON HUNTER BIDEN

“Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form,” he continued. “Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions.”

Biden also evoked Hunter’s battle with substance abuse and asked Americans to “understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.”

“There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution,” the president continued. “In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.”