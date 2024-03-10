Trump projected to win Republican presidential caucuses in American Samoa

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Donald Trump is taking another step toward formally locking up the Republican presidential nomination.

The Associated Press on Saturday projected that the former president would win the GOP nominating caucuses in American Samoa, a U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean.

Trump on Wednesday became his party’s 2024 presumptive presidential nominee, after his last remaining rival in the primary race – former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley – suspended her campaign.

The former president won 14 of the 15 Republican nominating contests that were held on Super Tuesday, and heading into Friday’s contest, stood at 1,031 delegates to this summer’s Republican National Convention.

Nine delegates are at stake in the American Samoa caucuses.

Trump is expected to reach the 1,215 delegates needed to clinch the Republican nomination on Tuesday, when four states – Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington – hold GOP nominating contests.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin on July 15, 2024, and wrap up on July 18, 2024. It will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

American Samoa held its Democratic presidential caucuses on Tuesday, and made plenty of news, as President Biden suffered his first defeat in his overall easy road to renomination.

Biden was edged by extreme long-shot candidate and entrepreneur Jason Palmer.

The two candidates split the six Democratic delegates up for grabs.

