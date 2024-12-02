Trump promises ‘hell to pay’ in Middle East if hostages are not released before he takes office

President-elect Trump promised there would be “all hell to pay” if the hostages being held captive by Hamas are not released prior to when he takes office on Jan. 20.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said nothing was being done to free those being held by the Iran-backed terror group since Oct. 7, 2023, after Hamas attacked Israel and killed at least 1,200 people and kidnapped at least 250 others.

At least seven of the hostages are Americans.

“Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East – But it’s all talk, and no action!” Trump wrote.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity,” Trump added.

On Saturday, Hamas released a video of an Israeli-American hostage pleading for his release.

The footage shows Edan Alexander, 20, covering his face and crying. He was abducted by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023.

Alexander explained that he had been a prisoner for over 420 days and delivered forced messages to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump. Netanyahu spoke with Alexander’s family and is determined “to take every action to bring them back home,” his office said Monday.

Trump said those responsible for taking the hostages “will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America.”

More than a year after the attacks, a permanent cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas remains elusive. Israeli forces continue to conduct military operations in Gaza.

A cease-fire deal between Israel and Lebanon was reached in November following a year of attacks targeting Israel’s north by Hezbollah. On Monday, Israel said Hezbollah broke the cease-fire by launching two projectiles. No one was harmed.

“We are determined to continue to enforce the cease-fire, and to respond to any violation by Hezbollah – minor or serious,” Netanyahu said.