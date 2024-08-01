Trump publicly thanks woman who made immigration chart that ‘saved my life’ during assassination attempt

Former President Trump, while speaking at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Wednesday, publicly thanked the woman who created a chart he was referencing when he was shot in an assassination attempt, saying she saved his life.

Trump was nearly killed at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13 when a gunman opened fire from a roof. As Trump was speaking, he referenced a large chart showing immigration data. He turned his head ever so slightly, and a bullet grazed his ear.

On Wednesday, Trump was talking about immigration again, specifically about the border and human trafficking, when he brought up the now-famous chart.

“You know, this chart saved my life. Where is that chart? I love that chart,” Trump said. “I’m going to sleep with that chart for the rest of my life. That chart … you know the amazing thing? You know, the people that operate the computers and all the brilliant equipment we have backstage.”

He then spoke about the woman who created the chart, calling her “great” and saying she should come up on stage.

Trump called the woman to the stage, and she walked up.

“She’s never done this before. She saved my life in a sense,” Trump said. “I said you saved my life. Here she is. Wow.”

Trump then whispered something into her ear, and she walked up to the microphone to say “Hi” before walking offstage.

“She’s a computer genius,” Trump added. “She saved my life.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for the woman’s name or for comment.