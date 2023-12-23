Trump pushed Michigan election officials not to certify 2020 results in phone call: report

Former President Trump urged two members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers not to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a report from The Detroit News.

The Detroit News claims to have reviewed tapes from a Nov. 17, 2020 phone call between Trump and GOP canvassers Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, when he urged them not to sign the certification.

“We’ve got to fight for our country,” said Trump on the recording, according to The Detroit News.

He added, “We can’t let these people take our country away from us.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was also present on the phone call, the report alleges.

“If you can go home tonight, do not sign it,” McDaniel reportedly told the canvassers in Michigan. “We will get you attorneys.”

“We’ll take care of that,” Trump allegedly added.

A Trump campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “All of President Trump’s actions were taken in furtherance of his duty as President of the United States to faithfully take care of the laws and ensure election integrity,” repeating the former president’s false claims that the election was “stolen.”

“President Trump and the American people have the Constitutional right to free and fair elections,” Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrats are spinning their wheels in the face of devastating polling numbers and desperately leaking misleading information to interfere in the election.”

Palmer and Hartmann, who had already voted to certify the election, unsuccessfully attempted to rescind their votes the next day.

The two canvassers then claimed in signed affidavits that they were bullied into siding with Democrats.

“I voted not to certify, and I still believe this vote should not be certified. Until these questions are addressed, I remain opposed to certification of the Wayne County results,” Hartmann said in his affidavit.

Palmer said in her affidavit that she faced “accusations of racism” and threats to her family.