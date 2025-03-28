Trump pushes to ‘restore truth in American History,’ end DEI at Smithsonian

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday aimed at restoring what he calls “truth and sanity” in American history by reforming the Smithsonian Institution, protecting national monuments, and countering divisive ideology in public institutions.

Trump’s order directs Vice President Vance to work on eliminating “improper, divisive, or anti-American ideology” from Smithsonian museums, research centers, as well as the National Zoo.

It also pushes Congress to ensure taxpayer dollars do not fund exhibits or programs that “degrade shared American values” or promote ideologies which divide Americans by race.

“Americans have witnessed a concerted effort to rewrite history and force our nation to adopt a factually baseless ideology aimed at diminishing American achievement,” the order states.

The Smithsonian is criticized in the EO for promoting narratives that claim American and Western values are harmful. Trump specifically calls out exhibits that suggest sculpture has been used to “promote scientific racism” and that the United States has maintained power through racial systems.

The order also takes issue with the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which previously suggested that “hard work,” “individualism,” and “the nuclear family” are aspects of “White culture.”

Additionally, the EO declares that the Smithsonian “celebrate women’s achievements in the American Women’s History Museum and do not recognize men as women.”

The Executive Order also directs the Secretary of the Interior to restore national parks, monuments, and statues that have been “improperly removed or changed” in recent years to fit what it calls a false revision of history.

Under the Executive Order, agencies must complete restorations and improvements to Independence Hall before our nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

The order also revives Trump’s effort to protect historical monuments from vandalism and establish a National Garden of American Heroes, a project he first proposed on Independence Day in 2020 to honor key figures in American history.

“This administration is committed to ensuring that American history is celebrated accurately, fairly, and with pride,” Trump’s order concludes.

The Smithsonian did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.