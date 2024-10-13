Trump reveals which election issue is a ‘bigger deal’ than inflation and the economy

Former President Trump said the immigration crisis at the southern border is likely a “bigger deal” this election cycle than inflation and economic woes that have rocked voters in recent years, according to his exclusive interview with Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“We have tremendous support. They’re so tired of seeing what’s happened to this country. They’re so tired of seeing the incompetence, seeing the border. And I think the border is maybe a bigger deal than even inflation,” Trump said during his interview with Fox News Business anchor Maria Bartiromo when asked about his message to undecided voters.

Trump joined Bartiromo in an interview that aired Sunday, just 22 days ahead of Election Day. Trump’s interview was expansive, touching on topics such as taxes, tariffs he would level on foreign nations, his abortion stance, and foreign affairs, such as the ongoing war in Israel.

Illegal immigration via the nation’s southern border grew to crisis levels under the Biden administration, with at least 7 million migrants coming into the nation in the last three and a half years.

“And inflation is a massive word. And the bad economy is, is massive. The inflation made the economy bad. It made it impossible for people. But I almost think that when they see millions of people coming into our country, 13,099 murderers, many of them murdered more than one person. When they see that, I actually think that that’s, I think the border is a bigger issue than even the economy. Those are the two big issues,” Trump continued in his interview.

Trump said that in addition to the border and inflation, the hurricanes that have devastated states such as North Carolina, Georgia and Florida – and the White House’s response – will speak volumes to voters.

“The other issue that’s really big, I think, is how badly they’ve done with North Carolina, parts of Georgia. When you look at what’s happened, and Florida… You see what’s happening there. I think we got a little bit lucky in the sense that it was bad, but it wasn’t as bad as they thought,” Trump said.

“The response from the White House has been absolutely terrible. Her response has been terrible, so bad that they didn’t even want, I see [Gov. Ron DeSantis] didn’t want her in Florida. They just don’t even come here. So I, I think we’re doing really well,” he added.

Fox News Power rankings shows the border, economy, abortion issues, uniting the nation, are top issues among voters.

