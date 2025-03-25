Trump revokes former US DHS Secretary Maryorkas’ Secret Service protection

President Donald Trump has revoked former U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ Secret Service protection, starting Monday.

The Secret Service confirmed to Fox News Digital that, per an executive memorandum from the president, the protective detail for Mayorkas was discontinued.

No other details were provided, to ensure the integrity of the Secret Service’s operations.

The former secretary’s security protection was revoked a week after Trump announced he was revoking Secret Service protection for former President Biden’s adult children.

Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post, saying Hunter Biden received Secret Service protection for an “extended period of time.”

“There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous!” Trump wrote. “Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection.”

Also losing protection was Ashley Biden, Hunter’s sister. Trump noted that 13 agents were assigned to Ashley’s security detail.

“We are aware of the President’s decision to terminate protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden,” the Secret Service told Fox News Digital. “The Secret Service will comply and is actively working with the protective details and the White House to ensure compliance as soon as possible.”

Former presidents and their spouses receive life-long Secret Service protection under federal law, but the protection afforded to their immediate families over the age of 16 ends when they leave office, though both Trump and Biden extended the details for their children for six months before leaving office, the Associated Press reported.

Biden allowed Baron Trump to keep his Secret Service protection after his 16th birthday.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.