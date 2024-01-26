Trump, RFK Jr side with Texas in border fight with Biden admin as 25 states show support

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Long-shot presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., GOP candidate former President Donald Trump, and other high-profile figures are siding with Texas in the Lone Star State’s spat with the Biden administration over its handling of illegal immigrants at the border.

The independent said Texas was “right” to defend its borders amid what he regarded as the failed policies of the Biden administration.

“A country without borders is not a country at all,” he tweeted.

Kennedy is among a growing list of public figures and red states that are throwing their support behind Texas after a Monday Supreme Court decision gave Border Patrol officials the green light to remove razor wire from a riverfront park near Eagle Pass that has become a popular corridor for immigrants illegally entering the U.S.

Former President Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner in the 2024 race, said all Americans ought to be supporting Texas’ “commonsense measures” and vowed to work with Gov. Abbott and other border states to “stop the invasion, seal the border, and rapidly begin the largest domestic deportation operation in history.”

“Those Biden has let in should not get comfortable because they will be going home,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., accused President Biden’s “failed” border policies of having “wreaked havoc in every corner of our country, including Louisiana.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin accused the Biden administration of refusing “to secure the border” and offered his state’s support of Gov. Abbott and Texas’ “constitutional right to defend itself.”

Youngkin is among more than two dozen Republican governors who have released a joint statement targeting the Biden administration for refusing to “take action or responsibility for the crisis at the Southern border.”

“President Biden and his Administration have left Americans and our country completely vulnerable to unprecedented illegal immigration pouring across the Southern border,” reads a joint statement from 25 Republican governors. “Instead of upholding the rule of law and securing the border, the Biden Administration has attacked and sued Texas for stepping up to protect American citizens from historic levels of illegal immigrants, deadly drugs like fentanyl, and terrorists entering our country.”

The statement continues: “We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border. We do it in part because the Biden Administration is refusing to enforce immigration laws already on the books and is illegally allowing mass parole across America of migrants who entered our country illegally.”

The razor wire fencing in Texas has become one of Gov. Abbott’s most visible measures to deter migrants in the border city of Eagle Pass.

Texas seized control of the park this month and began denying entry to Border Patrol agents, escalating a feud between Abbott and the Biden administration. On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security sent the state a letter demanding access again to Shelby Park, which is next to the Rio Grande.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Thursday that Texas had no plans to comply with the Biden administration’s deadline.