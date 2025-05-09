Trump says 80% tariff on China ‘seems right’ ahead of weekend talks with Beijing

President Donald Trump on Friday morning said that an “80% Tariff on China seems right!” adding on Truth Social that the final number would be up to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

An 80% tariff on Chinese goods coming into the U.S. would be nearly half of the current 145% tariff on the Asian country.

Minutes earlier, he posted: “CHINA SHOULD OPEN UP ITS MARKET TO USA — WOULD BE SO GOOD FOR THEM!!! CLOSED MARKETS DON’T WORK ANYMORE!!!”

It was the first time the president has put out a specific number, after previously suggesting the tariff could be lowered.

PIVOTAL TRADE TRADE WITH BEIJING LOOM AS TRUMP SWEARS IN NEW US AMBASSADOR TO CHINA: ‘WHAT TIMING’

Trump’s suggested lower tariffs come ahead of weekend talks between Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer and Chinese economic tsar He Lifeng in Switzerland.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a press briefing Friday, “That was a number the president threw out there, and we’ll see what happens this weekend,” adding that Trump wouldn’t unilaterally lower the tariff and China would be required to make “concessions.”

TRUMP IS COMMITTED TO 10% BASELINE TARIFF, WHITE HOUSE SAYS, DESPITE UK TRADE DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Earlier this week, Trump said that China is eager to make a deal with the U.S.

“Scott’s going to be going to Switzerland, meeting with China,” Trump told reporters Thursday at the White House. “And you know, they very much want to make a deal. We can all play games. Who made the first call, who didn’t make them? It doesn’t matter. Only matters what happens in that room. But I will tell you that China very much wants to make a deal. We’ll see how that works out.”

The Trump administration announced widespread tariffs for multiple countries on April 2, following criticism that other countries’ trade practices are unfair towards the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The administration later adjusted its initial proposal and announced on April 9 it would immediately impose a 145% tariff on Chinese goods, while reducing reciprocal tariffs on other countries for 90 days to a baseline of 10%. China responded by raising tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%.

Fox News’ Diana Stancy contributed to this report.