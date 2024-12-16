Trump says Biden admin ‘knows what is happening’ on drones

President-elect Trump claims that President Biden’s administration “knows what is happening” regarding unexplained drone sightings over New Jersey, New York and other states.

Trump made the statement Monday during a lengthy press conference with reporters at Mar-a-Lago, saying the U.S. military certainly knows the origin of the drones.

“The government knows what is happening. Look, our military knows where they took off from. If it’s a garage they can go right inside. They know where it came from and where it went,” Trump said.

“For some reason, they don’t want to comment, and I think they’d be better off saying what it is. Our military knows. Our president knows, and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense,” he continued. “I can’t imagine it’s the enemy, because if it was the enemy they’d blast it.”

NJ DRONE SIGHTINGS COULD BE A ‘CLASSIFIED EXERCISE’: FORMER CIA OFFICER

A reporter then asked Trump whether he had received any classified briefings regarding the drone situation. He responded that “I don’t want to comment on that.”

Trump’s statement comes roughly a day after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer , D-N.Y., called on the Department of Homeland Security to deploy 360-degree radar systems capable of detecting drones to the New York and New Jersey regions.

DRONE MYSTERY CONTINUES IN NEW JERSEY AS EXPERTS OFFER NEW THEORIES ABOUT SIGHTINGS

“Our local people who have questions about these drones should not have to shake an eight ball to get an answer,” Schumer said, holding up a magic eight ball toy in one hand and an image of a drone in another.

“They want real answers, and the Robin can supply those answers, and that’s why we want them here,” Schumer said, likely referencing the Dutch company Robin Radar Systems, which produces such systems.

2 MASSACHUSETTS MEN ARRESTED FOR FLYING DRONE ‘DANGEROUSLY CLOSE’ TO BOSTON AIRPORT

The website of Robin Radar Systems notes, “Bird, bat, or drone, our 360° radar systems log thousands of observations, scanning every second to track and classify with precision.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement on Sunday, “In response to my calls for additional resources, our federal partners are deploying a state-of-the-art drone detection system to New York State.”

Fox News’ Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.