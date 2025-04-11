Trump says Congress should push ‘for more Daylight at the end of a day’
President Donald Trump is weighing in on a national debate, apparently calling on Congress to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.
“The House and Senate should push hard for more Daylight at the end of a day. Very popular and, most importantly, no more changing of the clocks, a big inconvenience and, for our government, A VERY COSTLY EVENT!!!” the president declared Friday morning in a post on Truth Social.
Senators debated the annual changes between Daylight Saving Time and Standard time during a hearing Thursday.
