Trump says Harris has gone ‘full communist’ after unveiling handout-filled economic policy: ‘Never worked’

Former President Trump took a swing at Vice President Harris’s recently debuted economic plan, saying the Democratic presidential nominee had gone “full communist.”

“In her speech yesterday, Kamala went full communist. You heard that? She went full communist,” Trump told supporters during a spirited swing-state rally Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania.

Calling her “Comrade Kamala,” the Republican presidential nominee blasted her “socialist price controls.”

“Comrade Kamala announced that she wants to institute socialist price controls. You saw that? Never worked before,” he said. “This is the [President Nicolás] Maduro plan in Venezuela [of government price controls], the Maduro plan of the old Soviet Union.

“They tried it there,” he said. “And how did the Soviet Union turn out?”

TRUMP ACCUSES HARRIS OF ‘SOVIET STYLE’ POLICIES FOLLOWING PRICE CONTROL PROPOSAL

Trump said Harris’ plan for federal price controls, which her campaign packaged as a solution to “price gouging,” “excessive prices” and “excessive corporate profits,” will lead to rationing and skyrocketing prices.

TRUMP ACCUSES HARRIS OF ‘SOVIET STYLE’ POLICIES FOLLOWING PRICE CONTROL PROPOSAL

“It will cause rationing, hunger and skyrocketing prices,” Trump said. “Just like [the Biden-Harris administration’s] Inflation Reduction Act, which is one of the great scams of all time. Inflation has been so bad, it’s gone up much more than 50%. They say 30%, 40% — many more people are being devastated.”

On Wednesday, Harris announced that, as president, she would institute a federal price-fixing plan “on food and groceries” in an attempt to stop “big corporations” from taking advantage of consumers.

Harris has framed her economic road map, dubbed “Kamalanomics” by social media pundits, as an “opportunity economy” plan. Her price control plan includes expanded down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers and a $6,000 child tax credit for first-time parents.

Trump said Harris’ economic policy will not work, saying that similar price fixing has been tried — unsuccessfully — by other countries throughout history.

“The things that she said yesterday don’t work. They have never worked,” he said. “They’ve been used by many countries, and in every single event, it ruined those countries.”

RUBBER-STAMPED’: KEY DEM HIT OVER BIDEN-HARRIS SUPPORT ON BORDER, INFLATION

He said Harris is promising “things she can’t deliver.”

“It’s a communist system. … She’s promising to hand out things she can’t deliver. She’ll never get them approved,” he said. “Just like when she and Crooked Joe tried to give away student debt. How did that work out? Not too good.”

Trump turned his attention to young voters who looked favorably at Biden’s promise to eliminate student debt, saying a communist takeover may sound good politically but is “very dangerous.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The students are saying, ‘I love him because of student debt,’ but he got rejected,” Trump said. “Her plan is very dangerous because it may sound good politically, and that’s the problem. … This is Marxist, this is fascist.”