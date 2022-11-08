Trump says he will make a ‘big announcement’ on November 15

Former President Donald Trump on the eve of the midterm elections Monday teased a major announcement, which could be his decision on a 2024 presidential run.

“Two years ago we were a great nation, and we will be a great nation again. Not to detract from tomorrow’s very important even critical election… I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach,” Trump said of what will likely be a third presidential campaign.

Trump has hinted for over a year that he is interested in a third White House run, and has began to elevate his language recently as a likely announcement nears. Many Republicans wanted Trump to wait until at least after the midterms, and the former president now appears poised to do just that.

He followed up his comments on a Nov. 15 announcement by reading off a list of GOP candidates for voters to elect in the midterm.

