Trump says life was spared to ‘restore America to greatness’ during victory speech

President-elect Trump said “God spared [his] life for a reason” during his victory speech at Trump Headquarters early Wednesday morning.

Trump, who has been the target of two assassination attempts since July, shared his appreciation for a second presidency during his 25-minute speech from West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason, and that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness,” Trump said. “And now we are going to fulfill that mission together.”

He continued: “The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit, and fighting that I have in my soul to the job that you’ve entrusted to me.”

FOX NEWS PROJECTS DONALD TRUMP DEFEATS KAMALA HARRIS TO BECOME 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

The first assassination attempt on Trump’s life took place at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

A 20-year-old gunman fired off approximately eight shots in Trump’s direction, grazing the 45th president’s ear and leaving firefighter Corey Comperatore dead. Two other men attending the rally were also wounded.

Trump returned to Butler on Oct. 5 and began his rally where it ended three months prior by addressing immigration and border security.

FOX NEWS PROJECTS TRUMP VICTORY OVER HARRIS IN PENNSYLVANIA

The second attempt on Trump’s life came while he was playing golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15.

He was rushed off the course after Secret Service agents noticed a man in the bushes pointing the muzzle of an AK-47 through a chain-link fence one hole ahead of where Trump was playing.

Trump ended up securing the key battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday in a major victory that propelled him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win the 2024 presidential election.