Trump says mass deportations ‘not a question of a price tag’

President-elect Donald Trump, who plans to carry out mass deportations once he returns to the Oval Office, told NBC News that the effort is “not a question of a price tag.”

“It’s not a question of a price tag. It’s not — really, we have no choice. When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here. There is no price tag,” Trump said when questioned about his plan’s cost, according to the outlet.

Prior to winning the election, Trump promised to initiate the “largest mass deportation” in U.S. history.

Immigration was the second-most important issue to voters, according to the Fox News Voter Analysis, and Trump won 88% of voters who ranked it as their top issue.

‘LIBERATION DAY’: WHAT TO EXPECT FROM PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP ON BORDER SECURITY, IMMIGRATION

Now that he has secured a decisive victory in the 2024 White House contest, he will have the opportunity to fulfill his pledge after taking office next year.

Trump earned an Electoral College blowout, shellacking Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race, winning states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan that he previously won in 2016 but then lost in 2020.

The president-elect has announced that his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, will serve as his chief of staff.

NEW YORK DEM WARNS ‘VILIFYING VOTERS OF COLOR AS WHITE SUPREMACISTS’ PUSHES ‘THEM FURTHER INTO TRUMP’S CAMP’

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected,” he said in a statement.

“It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history,” Trump noted.

Trump has spoken to various world leaders since winning earlier this week.

TRUMP NAMES SUSIE WILES AS FIRST FEMALE WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF IN HISTORY

He has also spoken to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.