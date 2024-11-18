Trump says media is ‘vital’ to making America ‘great again,’ vows to work with ‘free, fair and open’ press

EXCLUSIVE: PALM BEACH, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that in order to “Make America Great Again,” it is “vital” to have a “free, fair and open media,” telling Fox News Digital that he feels he has “an obligation” to the American people to work with the press, even those who had treated him “badly beyond comprehension.”

In an exclusive interview Monday morning, the president-elect said he is in the process of transforming America into “the greatest and most powerful country in the world.”

Trump discussed his relationship with the media, and how he plans to interact with the press in his second term.

“In order to Make America Great Again, it is very important, if not vital, to have a free, fair and open media or press,” Trump said.

‘MORNING JOE’ CO-HOSTS HOLD FACE-TO-FACE MEETING WITH TRUMP FOR FIRST TIME IN SEVEN YEARS

Trump met with MSNBC hosts of “Morning Joe” Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Friday in Palm Beach — his first meeting with the two in seven years.

“I received a call from Joe Scarborough requesting a meeting for him and Mika, and I agreed that it would be a good thing if such meeting took place,” Trump said. “We met at Mar-a-Lago on Friday morning at 8:00.”

Trump said the meeting was “extremely cordial.”

“Many things were discussed, and I very much appreciated the fact that they wanted to have open communication,” he said. “In many ways, it’s too bad that it wasn’t done long ago.”

TRUMP TAPS FCC MEMBER BRENDAN CARR TO LEAD AGENCY: ‘WARRIOR FOR FREE SPEECH’

Trump added that they “congratulated me on running a ‘great and flawless campaign, one for the history books,’ which I really believe it was, but it was also a campaign where I worked long and hard — perhaps longer and harder than any presidential candidate in history.”

“We talked about various Cabinet members — both announced and to be announced. As expected, they like some very much, but not all,” Trump said. “The meeting ended in a very positive manner, and we agreed to speak in the future.”

Trump added, “I expect this will take place with others in the media, even those that have been extremely hostile.”

The president-elect said he feels he has “an obligation to the American public, and to our country itself, to be open and available to the press.”

“If not treated fairly, however, that will end,” Trump said. “The media is very important to the long-term success of the United States of America.”

Trump told Fox News Digital that he “will do whatever is necessary to bring our country to the highest level that it’s ever seen.”

“We’re off to a good start, and I will be open and free as to further developments as they take place, that includes media relationships,” he said.

Trump said he “obviously” has “the upper hand at this moment.”

“And while many others are calling for meetings, I am not looking for retribution, grandstanding or to destroy people who treated me very unfairly, or even badly beyond comprehension,” he said. “I am always looking to give a second and even third chance, but never willing to give a fourth chance — that is where I hold the line.”

TRUMP GOES FULL MAGA AS HE PICKS ALLIES AND LOYALISTS TO FILL HIS SECOND ADMINISTRATION

Trump, though, thanked the “many reporters, journalists, shows and new media sources, of which there are many, who were truthful, honest and professional over the years of both my presidency and candidacies.”

“They were the ones that kept me in the game, and they were the ones that gave me a victory — the likes of which our country has rarely seen before,” Trump said. “These people and organizations, and they know who they are, should be, and are, very proud of themselves, and they have a right to be proud. And I have a right to say to them — congratulations.”

Meanwhile, Trump has tapped the majority of his key Cabinet officials in just the week and a half since his massive election victory.

His transition team is being run out of Palm Beach, Florida, before returning to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025.

“I will soon begin the process of transforming America into the greatest and most powerful country in the world,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “But at the same time, it must be a fair and just country — a country that others throughout the world will look up to and emulate.”

The president-elect added, “Hopefully, our success will make the world, itself, a far better and safer place.”