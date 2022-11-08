Trump says Republicans have ‘good chance of big success’ on Election Day

FIRST ON FOX: Former President Trump has played a major role in the 2022 midterms, endorsing and raising nearly $350 million for more than 300 Republican candidates, while rallying support for them in more than a dozen states across the nation — and teasing his 2024 plans on the eve of Election Day in an effort to energize the GOP base.

Trump, during a rally Monday night, teased that he will announce his third White House bid on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from Mar-a-Lago — one week from Election Day.

“I think it is going to be very interesting, maybe the most interesting midterm they’ve ever had,” Trump said Monday night after the rally. “I think we have a good chance of big success.”

In the Senate, Trump-endorsed candidates were 21-0 during their primaries. Trump and his team have touted that the former president’s endorsement helped catapult those candidates to first place in their primary contests.

TRUMP SAYS HE WILL MAKE A ‘BIG ANNOUNCEMENT’ ON NOVEMBER 15

In Ohio, before Trump endorsed J.D. Vance in April, he was polling in 5th place for the Republican nomination, but Trump’s endorsement led him to primary victory in a competitive contest.

In Arizona, before Trump endorsed Blake Masters in June, he was polling in 3rd place, but Trump’s support led to Masters’ primary victory in a crowded primary field.

And in Pennsylvania, before Trump’s endorsement of Dr. Mehmet Oz, the former television star was trailing his opponent as well. Oz also won the nomination after Trump’s endorsement.

Other primary victories and candidates Trump is credited with include Herschel Walker in Georgia, Ted Budd in North Carolina and Adam Laxalt in Nevada.

Trump also endorsed GOP incumbent senators, including Sens. John Boozman of Arkansas, Marco Rubio of Florida, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Jerry Moran of Kansas, John Hoeven of North Dakota, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Tim Scott of South Carolina, Mike Lee of Utah and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

And in the House, Trump and his team have touted the former president’s early endorsements of dozens of GOP hopefuls, which they say enabled those new Republican candidates to win their primaries and compete in the general election. Trump also endorsed dozens of incumbent congressmen and congresswomen.

As for gubernatorial races, Trump endorsed GOP candidates Kari Lake for Arizona; Tudor Dixon for Michigan; Lee Zeldin for New York; Mike DeWine for Ohio and more.

Trump and his team also are touting the power of his endorsement in those key gubernatorial races — specifically in Lake’s race, Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma and Derek Schmidt in Kansas.

TRUMP ELEVATING LANGUAGE AHEAD OF MIDTERM ELECTIONS SIGNALING A 2024 WHITE HOUSE RUN, ADVISERS SAY

But while underscoring how his support has helped nearly every GOP candidate up for election this cycle, Trump said he likely won’t get any acknowledgment — specifically from the media.

“If they win, they’ll give me no credit, and if they lose, they’ll blame me and there’s not a thing I can do about it,” Trump said, pointing to media coverage. “There is real Trump derangement syndrome.”

This cycle, Trump’s plan for securing GOP control of Congress has centered on his rallies that energize the Republican base and also attract new attendees who traditionally have not turned out to vote during midterm election cycles– a strategy Trump allies say will fuel “massive victories” for Republicans on Election Day.

Trump has hosted 30 rallies across 17 states over the past 18 months.

Trump also hosted more than 50 in-person fundraisers in support of incumbent candidates up for re-election and participated in more than 60 tele rallies and automated calls in support of Republicans.

Trump’s Save America PAC raised $24.7 million in the third quarter — its highest raised quarter of the year — and has been using its massive war chest to fund rallies and purchase ads in support of GOP candidates across the nation ahead of Election Day.

Save America PAC raised during the third quarter — a 38% increase from the second quarter. A source familiar with the fundraising told Fox News that 98.8% of those donations totaled less than $200 each.

Trump’s Make America Great Again Inc., his main Super PAC, has spent $16.4 million in the last five weeks in support of candidates in state and congressional races across the country.

TRUMP MIDTERM STRATEGY: RALLIES ATTRACTING NEW GOP VOTERS, ENERGIZING BASE FOR ENDORSED CANDIDATES

Trump spent $4 million supporting Masters in Arizona and against his opponent Mark Kelly; $3.6 million opposing Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia; $3.4 million opposing Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman in Pennsylvania; $2.4 million opposing Democrat Senate candidate Tim Ryan in Ohio; $2.1 million opposing Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and in support of Adam Laxalt for Senate in Nevada; and $1 million opposing Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Meanwhile, as for his “major” announcement next week, Trump allies have told Fox News Digital that the former president has been elevating his language, further signaling his intentions to announce a run for the White House in 2024.

Trump advisors and those around him told Fox News Digital that they believe it is not a question of “if” Trump is going to run for president again in 2024, but “when” he planned to formally announce his campaign.

Trump, in November 2021, during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, said he would “probably” wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to formally announce whether he will launch another White House bid, telling Fox News Digital the timeline was “probably appropriate.”

Trump appears to be sticking to his original timeline.