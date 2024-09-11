Trump says Taylor Swift endorsing Harris was ‘just a question of time’

Former President Trump is not surprised by pop superstar Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Trump claimed the singer was always going to endorse the Democratic Party during a call-in to “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday morning.

“It was just a question of time. She couldn’t […] possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn’t possibly endorse him,” Trump said, clarifying that he is “not a Taylor Swift fan.”

“But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it […] in the marketplace.”

Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president just minutes after the Democratic nominee’s presidential debate against her Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

Writing on Instagram, the pop star said she will be voting for Harris because, “she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

Trump quipped during his “Fox & Friends” call-in that he “actually like[s] Mrs. Mahomes much better,” referring to Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“She’s a big Trump fan,” Trump said.

Mahomes first indicated her support for Trump on Aug. 13, when she liked Trump’s Instagram post that outlined the “2024 GOP platform.” The swimsuit model then appeared to respond to criticism on her Instagram Stories.

“I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she wrote on Instagram Stories after receiving criticism for her support. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Swift was with Travis Kelce and the Mahomes family at Flushing Meadows to watch the U.S. Open. Swift and Brittany Mahomes were snapped embracing each other lovingly.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.