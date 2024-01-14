Trump says Vivek Ramaswamy ‘not MAGA’ in blistering attack ahead of Iowa caucuses: ‘Don’t get duped’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former President Donald Trump attacked his GOP political opponent Vivek Ramaswamy in a scathing social media post on Saturday, calling the biotech multimillionaire “not MAGA.”

Ramaswamy, who has long been complimentary of the former president, was the latest candidate to fall victim to the former president’s social media criticism.

“Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, ‘the best President in generations,’ etc.,” Trump wrote in a Saturday evening Truth Social post. “Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks. Very sly.”

Trump said that Vivek is “not MAGA” and encouraged his supporters to not get “duped.”

“A vote for Vivek is a vote for the ‘other side’ — don’t get duped by this. Vote for “TRUMP,” the former president said. “Don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA.”

“The Biden Indictments against his Political Opponent will never be allowed in this Country, they are already beginning to fall! MAGA!!!” Trump said.

Trump’s post came just two days after Ramaswamy filed an amicus brief at the Supreme Court in support of former president’s efforts to remain on state ballots.

“President Trump’s political opponents have sought to disqualify him from the ballot in multiple states because they fear they cannot beat him in a free and fair election,” Ramaswamy noted in the filing. “Needless to say, the distress of competing against a formidable opponent cannot justify disqualification under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. The consequences of affirming the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision will extend far beyond the dispute over President Trump’s eligibility.”

According to a Suffolk University survey of 500 Iowa voters likely to participate in Monday’s GOP presidential caucuses, Trump stands at 54% support, with Ramaswamy at 6% support in the poll.

Nikki Haley, who served as ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration, had 20% support.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had 13% support, according to the Suffolk University survey.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.