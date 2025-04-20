Trump shreds Biden, ‘Radical Left Lunatics’ in Easter message

President Donald Trump wished all Americans a happy Easter in two separate messages on Sunday, with one directed at “Radical Left Lunatics” he claims are trying to derail his administration’s plans on illegal immigration and border security.

Trump posted the first Easter message on his Truth Social platform on Sunday morning.

“Melania and I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Easter! Whether you are heading out to Church or, watching Service from home, may this day be full of Peace and Joy for all who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. HE IS RISEN!!” Trump wrote.

Just six minutes later, Trump posted a second message addressing those he called “Radical Left Lunatics” in a very different tone.

“Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country,” the post read.

The president’s post continued: “Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!”

Trump went on to call out “Sleepy Joe Biden,” claiming the former president purposefully allowed millions of criminals into the U.S. through “an Open Borders Policy” that Trump called “the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America.”

Trump called Biden America’s “WORST and most Incompetent President” before concluding his Easter message with mentions of the Biden autopen controversy and the 2020 presidential election.

“… and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!” Trump’s post read.

Trump has faced pushback in recent weeks over his administration’s plans to deport violent criminal illegal aliens under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling early Saturday morning blocking, at least for now, the deportations of any Venezuelans held in northern Texas under the act.

The high court previously said that the Trump administration could conduct deportations under the Alien Enemies Act, as long as the suspected illegal immigrants are given due process to challenge their removal from the U.S.

Fox News Digital’s Landon Mion contributed to this report.