Trump signs executive order to protect Americans from ‘exploitive ticket scalping’ in entertainment industry

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order to protect Americans from “exploitive ticket scalping” in the concert and entertainment industry, Fox News Digital has learned.

The president’s executive order will direct the Federal Trade Commission to work with the attorney general to ensure that competition laws are enforced in the concert and entertainment industry.

The order will also enforce the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) act and promote its enforcement by state consumer protection authorities.

The president’s order will also ensure price transparency at all stages of the ticket-purchasing process, including through the secondary ticketing market; and will evaluate, and, if appropriate, take enforcement action to prevent “unfair, deceptive, and anti-competitive conduct” in the secondary ticketing market.

The president’s order will also direct the attorney general and Treasury secretary to ensure that ticket scalpers are operating in full compliance with the Internal Revenue Code and other laws.

Under the order, the Treasury Department, DOJ, and the FTC will also deliver a report within 180 days summarizing the actions taken to address the issue of unfair practices in live concert and entertainment industry and will recommend additional regulations or legislation needed to protect consumers.

The order comes after President Trump, on the campaign trail, vowed to work to combat high ticket prices. While campaigning, the president described the current system where fans are priced out as “very unfortunate.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

