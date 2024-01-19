Trump sits down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity in New Hampshire, days before the first-in-the-nation primary

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former President Donald Trump is on Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday night in New Hampshire, just days before the Granite State’s first-in-the-nation primary.

The interview airs Thursday on Fox News Channel starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Trump, who solidified his standing as the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination race after winning the Iowa caucuses Monday night, now has his sights set on New Hampshire.

Trump traveled to the Granite State this week after he dominated his GOP opponents in Iowa by winning 98 of 99 counties. He collected 20 delegates in the state.

TRUMP DOMINATES POLLING IN NEW HAMPSHIRE AND BEYOND AFTER IOWA CAUCUSES VICTORY

Based on polling, Trump could see similar results after Tuesday’s primary. He leads opponents by double digits.

A daily tracking poll released Thursday morning by Suffolk University, the Boston Globe and NBC10 Boston shows Trump with 50% support among those likely to vote in the New Hampshire primary.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who served as ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, stands at 36%, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at just 6%.

TRUMP HOLDS DOUBLE-DIGIT LEAD IN NEW HAMPSHIRE GOP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY AS HALEY EDGES UP IN LATEST POLL

In that same poll, 4% of respondents said they were undecided, with 1% saying they would back a different candidate altogether.

Another poll released hours earlier from Saint Anselm College also had Trump with a 14-point lead over Haley, with DeSantis in single digits.

While Trump is ahead by double digits in most New Hampshire polls, one recent poll shows Trump and Haley neck and neck.

A poll from American Research Group Inc. released Tuesday shows Trump and Haley tied at 40% among the state’s likely Republican primary voters.

DESANTIS CAMPAIGNS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, BUT MOST OF HIS STAFF DECAMPS IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Independents can vote in the Republican primary in the state, which could be beneficial to Haley, who some have cast as a more moderate Republican option.

Moderate voters in the Granite State are highly influential, and the state’s independents — who can vote in either major party primary — have long played a crucial role in New Hampshire’s storied presidential contest.

Nevertheless, according to the RealClearPolitics Average between Jan. 3 and Jan. 10, Trump holds a double-digit lead over Haley and DeSantis.

And beyond New Hampshire, Trump holds an even stronger lead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Nevada, which holds its primary contests in early February, Trump sits at 69%, which is 58.5 points ahead of DeSantis, who has 10.5% of the vote, according to the RealClearPolitics Average from Sept. 29 through Jan. 8.

And in Haley’s home state of South Carolina, which votes Feb. 24, Trump is up 30.2 points at 52%, with Haley in second place at 21.8% and DeSantis polling at 11%, according to the RealClearPolitics Average from Oct. 18 through Jan. 3.