Trump slams Biden and ‘protectors’ for 2024 ‘election interference’ after Jan. 6 charges in Alabama speech

Former President Trump blasted President Biden as the “most incompetent and corrupt president in U.S. history” while slamming his “protectors” and the “rabid” prosecutors who he says are engaging in 2024 “election interference” after indicting him three times this year.

Trump, the 2024 GOP front-runner, spoke Friday night at the Alabama Republican Party’s annual summer dinner event.

He spoke at the event just a day after he pleaded not guilty to four federal felony charges from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 investigation.

Trump pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

“Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxists, communists and fascists indict me, I consider it a truly great badge of honor,” Trump said Friday night. “Because I’m being indicted for you.

“On Election Day 2024, we are going to evict crooked Joe Biden from the White House. We are going to expel the criminals and thugs from the halls of power in Washington. And we are going to make America great again.”

Trump said the MAGA movement “has been the only force in American politics that has ever dared to stand up to the entire corrupt political establishment.”

“We said no to open borders, no to globalist trade deals, no to endless wars and no to the Godless values of the communist left,” Trump said. “We always put America first.

“In response, our enemies unleashed an army of rabid left-wing lawyers, corrupt Marxist prosecutors, deranged government agents and rogue intelligence officers to try to stop our movement.

“As an example, every one of these many fake charges filed against me by the corrupt Biden DOJ could have been filed 2 1/2 years ago, but they waited and waited until I became dominant in the polls. And then they filed them all, including local DAs and AGs, and other cases, right in the middle of my campaign, where I am leading the Republicans by a lot and also leading Biden by a lot,” Trump said.

Trump said it is “called election interference — a commonly used tactic in Third World countries.”

“Biden and his protectors know he cannot win this race any other way, so they are trying election interference,” Trump said. “The reason this is happening is simple: Joe Biden is the most incompetent and corrupt president in U.S. history.”

Trump slammed the “Biden crime family” and questioned the timing of his three indictments this year.

“The Biden crime family was taking in money from China, Ukraine, Russia and so many more. And now, every time more Biden corruption is exposed, his henchmen indict me the very next day,” Trump said. “It’s called a cover-up.”

In April 2023, the U.S. House heard testimony related to Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified records. Soon after, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts in New York of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made during the 2016 campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

On June 8, Fox News Digital was first to report the detailed contents of the FBI’s FD-1023 form, which contained allegations the CEO of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings paid Joe Biden and Hunter Biden $5 million each.

Hours later, Trump was indicted in Smith’s probe into Trump’s alleged improper retention of classified records from his presidency. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.

Last week, just a day after Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart in federal court, Smith charged Trump with an additional three counts as part of an indictment in the classified records probe.

Trump was indicted Tuesday as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot, just a day after Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner, Devon Archer, testified before the House Oversight Committee and shared details of Joe Biden’s involvement and knowledge of Hunter’s business deals.

“They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom,” Trump said. “They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you.

“In the end, they’re not after me, they’re after you — and I’m just standing in their way.”

Trump also vowed, if elected, to appoint a special prosecutor on his “first day in office” to “study each and every of the many claims being brought forth by Congress concerning all of the crooked acts, including bribes from China and many other foreign countries that go into the coffers of the Biden crime family.”

“The deep state is destroying our nation,” Trump said. “But the tables must turn, and we will destroy the deep state.”