Trump super PAC launches $50m battleground state ad blitz to make ‘final pitch’ to voters

One of former President Trump’s largest super PACs on Wednesday launched a $50 million ad campaign across major cable networks and streaming service providers in all seven battleground states, making a “final pitch” to key voters in the final sprint to Election Day.

The ads, slated to air beginning Wednesday night, were funded by Make America Great Again, Inc., (or MAGA, Inc.) and previewed exclusively to Fox News before their release.

Each seeks to hit Vice President Kamala Harris by going after what the campaign views as her biggest weaknesses in the final stretch before the election.

One ad, titled “Are You Okay?” features a clip from Harris’ remarks during the presidential debate against Trump this summer, when she spoke about her desire to put country over party.

“As a prosecutor, I never asked, ‘are you a Republican or a Democrat,” she said then. “The only thing I ever asked is, ’are you okay?'”

SUPREME COURT TEMPORARILY HALTS LOWER COURT RULING ORDERING 1,600 VOTERS BACK ON VIRGINIA VOTER ROLLS

The clip shows voters watching the footage of Harris, and responding bluntly with their biggest complaints about the job market, inflation and immigration — areas the campaign views as Harris’ biggest weaknesses heading into Election Day.

“I’m working three jobs to get by,” one person says in the ad. “Crime is out of control,” says another.

The other ad, called “Broken Oath,” appears to blame Harris directly for a litany of national security and foreign policy crises that unfolded over the last four years under the Biden administration, before urging voters to support Trump.

ELON MUSK’S PRO-TRUMP SUPER PAC LAUNCHES WEBSITE TO INCREASE CANVASSERS IN BATTLEGROUND STATES

“Our troops, murdered. An open border. Crime in our streets. Skyrocketing costs. Assassination attempts,” a narrator says, adding, “We’re on the brink of World War III.”

The Trump campaign has repeatedly sought to blame Harris for what it sees as the biggest failures of the Biden administration. Trump has frequently used this to hit his opponent on the campaign trail, telling voters at recent rallies, “Kamala broke it. I will fix it.”

It is unclear how many of these policies — either at home or abroad — Harris could have exerted influence on in her role as vice president.

Since April, MAGA, Inc. has spent roughly $325 million in support of Trump’s re-election campaign.

SWING STATE’S SUPREME COURT ISSUES PIVOTAL RULING ON MAIL-IN BALLOTS SENT WITHOUT POSTMARK

The super PAC has focused its resources primarily on boosting Trump’s standing in swing states — especially among voters in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada — four states where Trump narrowly lost to Biden in 2020.

Earlier this month, it announced $10 million in additional spending on ads aimed at winning over Black and Hispanic voters in these competitive districts — targeting voters living in the city centers of Detroit, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

A spokesperson for the PAC told Fox News in a statement that the ads seek to drive home the message to voters that Trump will fix policy failings from the last four years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Put simply: The American people are not okay,” Kaelan Dorr, a spokesperson for the PAC, told Fox News in a statement. Trump, he added, will “unite our country through success.”

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.