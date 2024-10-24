Trump support among young Black and Latino men spikes in new poll

A new poll shows that former President Trump has historically strong support from young minority voters with less than two weeks before Election Day.

The latest GenForward poll from the University of Chicago, released Wednesday, found that 26 percent of Black men between the ages of 18 and 40 said they would vote for Trump, while only 12 percent of Black women said the same. It is a significant gain since Black voters overall supported Biden over Trump by a nine to one ratio in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump also has improved with young Latino men, 44 percent of whom said they’d support him compared to about 38 percent who voted for him in 2020. Even so, Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris leads Trump overall 47-35 in the poll, which includes large oversamples of young voters of color.

Still, the underlying results provide further evidence of a potential political realignment among minority voters on generational and gender lines. Young Black and Latino Americans have typically supported Democratic candidates – but several surveys have shown weakened support for Harris among these groups, who say economic issues and immigration are the top concerns for their communities.

Where Harris is strong is among women of color. A majority of Black (63%), Asian American and Pacific Islander (60%) and Latina (55%) women say they support Harris over Trump.

White women showed a slight preference for Harris over Trump, 44-40 percent.

The GenForward poll ran from Sept. 26 to Oct. 6 and included 2,359 eligible voters 18 to 40 years old. It has a plus or minus 3.13 percentage point margin of error.

Both Harris and Trump have focused on outreach to minority voters in the closing days of the 2024 presidential election.

The Harris campaign unveiled an economic agenda for Black men last week, emphasizing her plans to provide small business loans to Black-owned businesses and legalize marijuana.

Her campaign also ramped up events targeting Latino and Black voters in battleground states, and former President Barack Obama chastised Black men, claiming they could be hesitant to vote for a woman as president.

Trump has highlighted recent endorsements from Black celebrities and athletes at his rallies, including Detroit rapper Trick Trick, boxing legend Tommy “Hitman” Hearns and former NFL players Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

