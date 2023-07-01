Trump takes aim at ‘crooked’ Biden student loan plan after Supreme Court decision: ‘Trying to buy votes’

Former President Trump blasted President Biden’s failed student loan forgiveness plan Friday, calling him “crooked” while celebrating a favorable Supreme Court decision in Biden v. Arkansas.

Trump addressed an enthusiastic crowd at the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors National Summit in Philadelphia. During his speech, he vilified Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, which would have forgiven upwards of $10,000 per federal loan borrower.

Earlier Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was unconstitutional.

The plan would have canceled debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year. Pell Grant recipients would have been granted up to $20,000 in forgiveness.

“[It] would have been very unfair to the millions and millions of people who paid their debt through hard work and diligence,” Trump said during his speech. “Very unfair.”

“We have a corrupt president. Very corrupt,” the former president added. “But this was a way of trying to buy votes.”

The Supreme Court’s majority opinion discredited the notion that the HEROES Act would authorize loan forgiveness, dealing a significant blow to the Biden administration.

“The Secretary’s plan canceled roughly $430 billion of federal student loan balances, completely erasing the debts of 20 million borrowers and lowering the median amount owed by the other 23 million from $29,400 to $13,600,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the 6-3 majority.

“Six States sued, arguing that the HEROES Act does not authorize the loan cancelation plan. We agree,” the justice added.

Trump also alluded to the 303 Creative LLC. v. Elenis decision, which gave a Christian web designer the right to deny services to same-sex couples.

“They also gave religious liberty, as you know…a tremendous win. Religious liberty got a tremendous win today,” the former president said.

