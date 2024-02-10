Trump takes familiar dig at justice system after Biden documents report: ‘sick’

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA – Former President Donald Trump railed against the “two-tiered system of justice” during his address at the NRA’s Great American Outdoor Show in Pennsylvania, citing Special Counsel Richard Hur deciding against criminally charging President Biden.

“We have a sick and corrupt, two-tiered system of justice in our country,” Trump said from a packed arena in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Friday evening. “Do I know better than anybody.”

“As an example, it was just announced that Joe Biden’s department of injustice will bring zero charges against crooked Joe, despite the fact that he willfully retained, willfully retained and disclosed drawers of ultra classified national security documents.”

Hur had carried out a months-long investigation into Biden’s possession of classified documents, ultimately deciding against criminally charging the president.

“We conclude that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter,” the report, released Thursday, states. “We would reach the same conclusion even if the Department of Justice policy did not foreclose criminal charges against a sitting president.”

The special counsel also described Biden as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” with the president later that day holding a press conference to address concerns surrounding his mental clarity.

Trump said that Biden is not protected by the Presidential Records Act as he was not president at the time of the documents, and argued the Democratic Party is trying to “spin the Biden document disaster into, an ‘Oh, but wasn’t Trump worse?”

“No, no no, Trump was peanuts in comparison. It was 50 years and he did a lot of it when he was a very young age. He was mentally a little bit better than he’s right now,” Trump said.

In Florida, Trump was charged with allegedly mishandling classified documents following his presidency, and he is scheduled to face trial on May 20. Trump said during the NRA event that he is covered “by the very important Presidential Records Act and, therefore, I did absolutely nothing wrong. Nothing.”

Trump, the 2024 Republican frontrunner, was in Harrisburg to double down on his support of the Second Amendment, warning that if Biden wins re-election, “your gun rights will be gone.”

“They’ll be totally gone. And the sad part of that is, the bad guys aren’t giving up their guns. The bad guys aren’t. But the good people aren’t giving up their guns either, because there’s never going to be anybody that’s going to be asking. And when I’m re-elected, every single Biden attack on gun owners and manufacturers will be terminated my very first week back in office. Perhaps by the first day.”