Trump talks 2024 with Bret Baier, says Biden is ‘very dangerous’ and ‘can’t put two sentences together’

Fox News’ Bret Baier caught up with former President Donald Trump in Bedford, New Hampshire on Saturday to discuss the 2024 presidential race ahead of Tuesday’s highly anticipated primary in the state.

The 2024 frontrunner discussed beating GOP rivals Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who came in second, and former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who came in third in the Iowa primary.

Trump hit back at Haley after she questioned the former commander-in-chief’s mental capacity after he appeared to mix her up with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a rally this week.

“She’s just trying to get a little nasty because she came in third place. She wanted to come in second. And she wasn’t even that close, actually, to second. You know, I have to give that to Ron De-sanctimonious,” Trump said, referring to his penchant for coming up with nicknames for his opponents. Most recently, Trump referred to Haley – the daughter of Indian immigrants – as “Nimbra,” referring to her birth name of “Nimrata.”

Haley earned 21,085 caucus votes, or just under 20% in Iowa, putting her behind second-place finisher Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had 23,420 votes, or 21.2%. Trump trounced all of his challengers, winning an outright majority at 51%, with 56,260 votes in a historic caucus victory that resoundingly confirmed his frontrunner status.

That frontrunner status was further cemented later Sunday when DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Trump.

Responding to Haley’s assertion that Trump’s political indictments have become a liability on the campaign trail, Trump dismissed them as “Biden indictments.”

“He is bad for democracy … He is very dangerous,” Trump said of his Democratic rival in the White House. “He can’t win fair and square. The guy can’t put two sentences together.”

Trump also took shots at Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney who was accused of having an improper romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she appointed to prosecute the election interference case against the former president.

“They did this. This is all political stuff, and it’s a very bad thing for our country,” Trump said. “And remember, that goes the other way too. If a Republican gets in … they can do the same thing to a Democrat.”

On the question of a potential pick for vice president, Trump said: “There’s no rush to that.”

New Hampshire’s first-in-the nation primary comes Tuesday, January 23 – just two days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was suspending his campaign.