Trump taps daughter Tiffany’s father-in-law Massad Boulos as senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs

President-elect Trump tapped his daughter Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law, Lebanese-American businessman Dr. Massad Boulos, to join his Cabinet as senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

“I am proud to announce that Massad Boulos will serve as Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs,” the president-elect wrote on TRUTHSocial. “Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene. He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my Campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community. Massad is a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong advocate for the United States, and its interests, and I am pleased to have him on our team!”

Boulos led efforts to engage the Arab American community, organizing dozens of meetings across Michigan and other areas with large Arab populations.

Some sessions also featured Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence, who was well-regarded by those who met with him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.