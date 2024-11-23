Trump taps Texan Brooke Rollins as agriculture secretary

President-elect Trump tapped Brooke Rollins as his agriculture secretary.

In a statement on Saturday, Trump lauded Rollins’ “commitment to support the American Farmer, defense of American Food Self-Sufficiency, and the restoration of Agriculture-dependent American Small Towns.”

“A proud Graduate of Texas A&M University, Brooke earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Agriculture Development, and J.D., with Honors,” the announcement said. “From her upbringing in the small and Agriculture-centered town of Glen Rose, Texas, to her years of leadership involvement with Future Farmers of America and 4H, to her generational Family Farming background, to guiding her four kids in their show cattle careers, Brooke has a practitioner’s experience, along with deep Policy credentials in both Nonprofit and Government leadership at the State and National levels.”

“As our next Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke will spearhead the effort to protect American Farmers, who are truly the backbone of our Country,” Trump said. “Congratulations Brook!”

Rollins, who grew up on a farm in Glen Rose, Texas, was a surprise pick for the position. Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who met with the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago on Friday afternoon, was rumored to fill the position prior to the official Trump announcement on Saturday.

Rollins was previously rumored to be on the short-list for Trump’s pick of chief of staff – which ultimately was given to longtime ally Susie Wiles.

Rollins served as director of the Office of American Innovation and acting director of the Domestic Policy Council during the first Trump administration.

Since her time in the Trump White House, Rollins co-founded the pro-Trump America First Policy Institute think tank.

If confirmed by the Senate, Rollins would lead a 100,000-person agency with offices in every county in the country. The role includes managing farm and nutrition, forestry, food safety, rural development, agricultural research and more.

It had a budget of $437.2 billion in 2024.